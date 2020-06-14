Arvin Wilford Winkelkotter
1939 ~ 2020
Arvin Wilford Winkelkotter born November 3, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Wilford and Margaret Winkelkotter. Passed away June 11, 2020 in his home in Spring Creek, Nevada surrounded by his family.
Arvin served a 2½-year mission in the Central States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After his mission, he went into the Army Reserves. He then reunited with a longtime family friend Mardine Riser; they were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on July 23, 1963 and made their home in Salt Lake City. They have 7 children, 4 boys and 3 girls, 23 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He started his working career with Sunkist and went on to work for the Union Pacific Railroad. He was given a management position that moved his family to Elko, Nevada in 1985. He enjoyed working in his yard taking care of his trees. He served many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also enjoyed working on his Family History and learning about his ancestors.
He is survived by his wife Mardine, his children: Alan (Sharri), Bruce, Chris (Judy), Diana Bundy (Milton), Emilee Crapo (Nate), Felicia Otten (Jeff) and Gavin (Stefani), his Sisters Mary Leonhardt (David), Janice Gates (Ron), Susan Schmitt (Jim), grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and Carrie, his daughter-in-law.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 6:00 -8:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneral.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.