1/2
Ashly Lynn Norris Milburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ashly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1983 ~ 2020
Ashly Lynn Norris Milburn, age 37, of Murray, Utah was called to serve as a guardian angel on November 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born November 10, 1983 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Mike and Marsha. Ashly loved camping, fishing and spending time with her family. She was an avid animal lover and worked at an animal shelter. She loved her kitty, "Meow Meow" who was by her side during her last days.
She is survived by her mother, Marsha Varney; father, Mike Norris; grandmothers: Kathy Norris (Ralph Montrone) and Kathy Hunsaker; aunts and uncles: David Norris, Wende Norris, Jim and Julie White; cousins: Heather Willard (Justin), Bailee, Ramsey, Garrett, Fearn, Dennis (DJ) White; husband, Jordan Milburn; step-son, Elijah; mother-in-law, Karen Jolley; father-in-law, Patrick Milburn; brother-in-law, Patrick Lavoto (Jessica) and niece, Jalise. She was preceded in death by her grandfather's, Ray Norris and Art Hunsaker.
A special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at the University and her home health nurse, Amy. There will be a family graveside service, weather permitting, Monday, November 16, 2020, 11:00 am at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
VALLEY VIEW MEMORIAL PARK
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
8019691081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley View Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved