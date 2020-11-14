1983 ~ 2020
Ashly Lynn Norris Milburn, age 37, of Murray, Utah was called to serve as a guardian angel on November 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born November 10, 1983 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Mike and Marsha. Ashly loved camping, fishing and spending time with her family. She was an avid animal lover and worked at an animal shelter. She loved her kitty, "Meow Meow" who was by her side during her last days.
She is survived by her mother, Marsha Varney; father, Mike Norris; grandmothers: Kathy Norris (Ralph Montrone) and Kathy Hunsaker; aunts and uncles: David Norris, Wende Norris, Jim and Julie White; cousins: Heather Willard (Justin), Bailee, Ramsey, Garrett, Fearn, Dennis (DJ) White; husband, Jordan Milburn; step-son, Elijah; mother-in-law, Karen Jolley; father-in-law, Patrick Milburn; brother-in-law, Patrick Lavoto (Jessica) and niece, Jalise. She was preceded in death by her grandfather's, Ray Norris and Art Hunsaker.
A special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at the University and her home health nurse, Amy. There will be a family graveside service, weather permitting, Monday, November 16, 2020, 11:00 am at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com