Astrid Wally Emilie Fischer
1932 ~ 2020
Astrid Wally Emilie Fischer returned to her heavenly home on Monday, February 24, 2020 from the effects of advanced vascular dementia.
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 6:00-8:00pm at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 E. Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 11:00am-12:00pm with a viewing prior beginning at 9:30am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Crescent 8th Ward building, 2080 East Pinecrest Lane, Sandy, UT 84092-5527. For the full obituary please go to www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
