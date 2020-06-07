Aug 24, 1920 ~ May 30, 2020
Our lovely Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Aunt quietly passed on May 30, 2020. She is much loved by all who knew her.
A celebration of her beautiful life for friends and family will be held this summer.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.