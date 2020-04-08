|
|
Audrey J McBride
1926~2020
Our beloved mom Audrey Jenson McBride, born September 10th 1926, passed away today, April 7th, 2020.
Fittingly, her passing occurred during Easter week, for she was a healer. She served as a nurse for 25 years at the Salt Lake Veteran's Hospital. Being the mentor she was, she then taught nursing for 15 additional years at the Salt Lake Community College. She further served many more years as a volunteer at the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
As a nurse, mom met dad over seventy years ago when he came to the hospital with a broken nose. Before he left, he asked her out on a date - she politely seeking to lose him, told him to call after Christmas many months away. And so, he did. They were married in August, 1950 … The rest is history.
She raised us children with exceptional love, humor, and determination. Back when few women worked outside of the home, she did. With dad, they provided the home not only with the necessities but also with warmth and their presence. And her occasional efforts to seek needed downtime from us were well thought out - such as sending us off for skiing lessons in the winter, which led us to develop a deep love for the mountains and the outdoors.
By example more than words, she taught us to think of others before self. We have many memories of her providing a listening ear, words of comfort, and acts of kindness to those in need.
She is survived by her loving husband and children (Robert W. McBride, Robert J. McBride, Dwight G. McBride, Jane M. Aune, and Kerry D. McBride), and their families, children, and grandchildren.
Due to this time with the corona virus, a private graveside service will be held for Audrey at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery on Friday, April 10th at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that folks donate to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in her memory, or to a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020