Audrey L. Williams
January 30, 1925 -
October 8, 2020
Our precious wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in West Jordan on October 8th. During the last week of her life, she was surrounded by her beloved family and was able to share and receive the love of many.
Audrey Williams was born on January 30, 1925, in Weiser, Idaho, to John and Ethel Youngblood. She grew up with eight brothers and two sisters, all who preceded her in death.
Mom met Hamer Williams, the love of her life, in 1940. They were married when she was 17 on May 2, 1942, in Payette, Idaho, and they celebrated 71 years together before his passing in 2014. They raised three children: Judy Searle (Don) both deceased; Pat Norton (Jim); and Gary Williams (Joan), who blessed them with 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Mom loved cleaning house, playing cards, and cooking and caring for Dad and all of us. She loved her Utah Jazz and watching NBA games. She loved her time traveling with Dad in their motorhome to Las Vegas, spending winters there with all of their friends, and to Idaho, visiting family in the summer. Mom worked for Albertsons for most of her working career.
We would like to thank all the wonderful staff and friends at Legacy House where she lived for three years and Canyons Hospice for their excellent care.
There will be a family graveside service on Saturday, October 24th, 2020. Please see the full obituary at www.goffmortuary.com
.