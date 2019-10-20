Home

Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Audrey R. Francis


1924 - 2019
Audrey R. Francis
1924-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Audrey R. Francis passed away surrounded by family on October 18, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was born in Denver, Colorado to Cyrus and Mildred Lloyd on June 28, 1924. Audrey is preceded in death by her brother Albert and her beloved husband of 58 years, David.
Audrey loved making dinner and a chocolate dessert every Sunday for her family. She loved both dogs and cats and remembered every dog she had since childhood. Audrey loved working in her rose garden.
Audrey is survived by her two children: Carol (Rion) Larsen and Steve Francis; two grandchildren; Benjamin (Heather) Larsen, and Aubrey (Pat) Katyryniuk; great-grandchildren; Tayden, Kale, and Reagan; and nephews; Larry and Ken Lloyd.
A viewing at 10 AM and a graveside service at 11 AM will be held on Tuesday October 22 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Dr. Miller and the staff at Intermountain Medical Center for their kindness and care, and Canyon Creek Assisted Living for their years of compassionate care.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
