Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist
300 East 11800 South
Draper, UT
View Map
Augustin J. Suchar

Augustin J. Suchar Obituary
Loving husband, father and grandfather
AJ died on March 15, peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Anna; his sons Norman (Kristie), James (Kristie), Richard; 8 grandchildren; two sisters Margita and Zofia.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 22 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist, 300 East 11800 South, Draper. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Read extended obituary and share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
