Loving husband, father and grandfather
AJ died on March 15, peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Anna; his sons Norman (Kristie), James (Kristie), Richard; 8 grandchildren; two sisters Margita and Zofia.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 22 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist, 300 East 11800 South, Draper. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019