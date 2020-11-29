1947 ~ 2020
Austin Miller Amundsen, age 73, passed away on November 21, 2020 in Taylorsville, Utah. He was born August 11, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Roald H. Amundsen and Amy Miller. Austin spent many years working as an IT Professional and Project Manager for Zion's Bank. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; son, Tyler and numerous family members. He will be greatly missed! Due to COVID a private graveside will be held in his honor at Salt Lake City Cemetery. To read the complete obituary and leave condolences visit www.valleyviewfuneral.com