Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Germania Ward
464 W. Germania Avenue (5135 S.)
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Germania Ward
464 W. Germania Avenue (5135 S.)
Auston G. "Moose" Johnson


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Auston G. "Moose" Johnson Obituary
Auston G. Johnson
"Moose"
Auston G. "Moose" Johnson was born 24 November 1924 in Salt Lake City, Utah and died 9 April 2019 at his home in Murray, Utah. He is the son of Auston G. Johnson and Ruth Elizabeth Gardner. He married Clarene Mary Ward 13 February 1949; they were the parents of four sons.
Moose attended Murray High School, Weber State College and the University of Utah earning a Bachelor's Degree in Zoology and Botany. He was a WWII Veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 until 1946. His career was spent working as a Conservation Officer with the Utah Fish and Game, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Moose is survived by his loving companion, Betty Hawkes; his sons, Auston (Mary), Bruce (Pat) and Craig; daughter-in-law, Jill; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; and son, Michael.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, 17 April 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, 18 April 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Germania Ward, 464 W. Germania Avenue (5135 S.), with a viewing prior from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment: Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019
