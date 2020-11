In Loving MemoryAvan Ridd Grant, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife, Norma and his family on November 1, 2020. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5 from 10-10:50 a.m. at Valley View Funeral Home located at 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT. A Funeral Service will be held following the viewing at 11:00 a.m. at the same location. Please see www.valleyviewfh.com for full obituary.