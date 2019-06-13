Home

Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
City View Memoriam
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
City View Memoriam
More Obituaries for Ayako Shiba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ayako Mitsunaga "Buckey" Shiba

Ayako Mitsunaga "Buckey" Shiba Obituary
In Loving Memory
Ayako "Buckey" Mitsunaga Shiba peacefully passed away at her home June 10, 2019. She was 88 years old. Married to "Speedy" Hideo Shiba for 44 years. Their daughters are Joanne (Peter) Goodall, Vicki (Hans) Hansen, Sharon (Tim) Salazar and Sandra Shiba. She was a very proud and devoted Bachan to nine grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Services Monday morning, June 17, 2019. Viewing at 10:00, funeral at 11:00 at City View Memoriam. www.cityviewmemoriam.com/obituaries/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 13, 2019
