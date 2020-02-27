|
1933 ~ 2020
Barbara A. Braak, 86, died peacefully, February 26th at St. Mark's.
Barbara was born July 25, 1933 in St. Paul, MN to Frank and Edna (Loefelholtz) Mikschl. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and from St. Joseph's School of X-ray Technology in St. Paul, MN. Barbara worked as an X-ray Technician in St. Paul and Minneapolis for five years. She married Edmund C. Braak September 17, 1955 in St. Paul, MN. They were blessed with five children: William Edmund (Kris), Mary Jean (Kobi), Rita Marie (John), Anne Elizabeth (David), and Carol Therese (Tom) and 8 Grandchildren, Amber Dera, Ryan Thomas, Jennifer Ann (Zack), Jessica Rose (Ryan), Collin Allen, Shanti Dawn, Michael Edmund and Zachary Alexander, along with 3 Great Grandchildren: Malcom, Noah & Cormac.
Barbara had a strong interest in art since she was a child. She was member of the Watercolor Society since the 1960's. She taught painting classes and exhibited in many events over the years. Barbara and her late husband Ed loved travelling to Europe and made several trips to Italy. They both sketched and painted while on these trips.
Barbara was a Peace Activist and dedicated her life to Non-Violence, Peace and Justice. She followed the work of lecturer, author and Christian Pacifist, John Dear.
A funeral Mass celebrating Barbara will be held at St. Catherine of Sienna (University of Utah Newman Center) 170 S. University Street, (1350 East) Salt Lake City, this Saturday February 29 2020 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to noon, prior to the services. A celebration of life will follow the funeral at St. Catherine of Sienna. Burial will be a private ceremony later that day.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request contributions be made in Barbara's honor to PACE e BENE in support of John Dear PO Box F Corvallis, OR 97339 or the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020