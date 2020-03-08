Home

POWERED BY

Barbara A. Reinartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Reinartz Obituary
Barbara Ann Kamin Reinartz
1939 - 2020
Barbara Ann Kamin Reinartz passed away on February 22, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 25, 1939 to Herbert and Dorothy Kamin. Barbara graduated from New Trier High School and National Louis University with a degree in Childhood Education. She married to Francis W. (Ted) Reinartz on August 19, 1961. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Mark's Hospital and the Humane Society of Utah.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Lori Reinartz Tourangeau (Mark) and Kathryn Reinartz; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Olivia Tourangeau. Her family that waits her on the other side, husband, parents, and grandparents.
We love you, Mom.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -