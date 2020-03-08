|
|
Barbara Ann Kamin Reinartz
1939 - 2020
Barbara Ann Kamin Reinartz passed away on February 22, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 25, 1939 to Herbert and Dorothy Kamin. Barbara graduated from New Trier High School and National Louis University with a degree in Childhood Education. She married to Francis W. (Ted) Reinartz on August 19, 1961. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Mark's Hospital and the Humane Society of Utah.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Lori Reinartz Tourangeau (Mark) and Kathryn Reinartz; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Olivia Tourangeau. Her family that waits her on the other side, husband, parents, and grandparents.
We love you, Mom.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020