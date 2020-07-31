Barbara "Bobbi" Anderson
1936 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Barbara "Bobbi" Anderson passed away July 28, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born January 29, 1936 in Salt Lake City and was the second child of Glenn E. Lillie and Thelma Petty Lillie.
Bobbi grew up in Salt Lake City, attending South High School. As a senior in high school, she met her eternal companion Richard "Dick" Anderson. They were married April 16, 1957 in Elko, Nevada. Later they were sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple on June 1, 1971.
Her first priority has always been her family. They gave her joy and purpose in life. She devoted her life to caring for them and did whatever was necessary to meet their needs and wants.
Bobbi will be remembered for her infectious smile and laugh that drew others to her. She had a way of knowing what to say in any situation to make others feel at ease. She loved all children and they loved her in return. Later in life, she enjoyed daily visits from neighborhood kids and always made sure she had popsicles on hand to give out to them.
Through her years of church service, she exemplified the teachings of Christ. She served and demonstrated unconditional love for her neighborhood and ward family.
Bobbi is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dick Anderson and her six children, Mike (Angel) Anderson, Lori (Stan) Reed, Jan Allen, Chris Anderson, Shelly (Jason) Hamula, Stacie (Matt) Larsen, along with 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren ( with 4 more on the way), and her brother Ron Lillie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister eldest sister, Jeanne, and youngest sister Kathie.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 3, at 10:00am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City, for immediate family members. Access to the recorded services, please visit www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial