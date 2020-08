Barbara Ann Baker1945 ~ 2020Barbara was born to Donald and Evelyn Beck on July 3, 1945 in Fairview, Utah. A viewing will be held the evening of Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6-8 pm for close family and friends.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 am for close family. Services will be held at Valley View Memorial located 4335 W 4100 South, West Valley City, UT 84120. Please see website for full obituary. www.dignitymemorial.com