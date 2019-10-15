|
Barbara Ann Boyle
Jan 8. 1936 ~ Oct 7, 2019
Barbara Ann Boyle, age 83, of Orem and Spanish Fork UT passed away in her sleep on October 7, 2019. Barbara was born in Joplin Missouri on January 8, 1936, to James Claude Smith and Elizabeth Damron Smith, and was the youngest of 12 children. Her mother was the daughter of a Baptist minister and her father worked for the railroad. She married at age 18 and divorced 5 years later, leaving her to look after three small children, Robyn L., Laurie E. and Jack A. Duncan. Barbara joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a young single mother and moved her family to California soon after. During the long train voyage, she met a naval officer, Robert Boyle, who would become her second husband a year later. Together, they lived in northern California for 15 years and had two children, Robert J. Boyle and D. Christopher Boyle. Barbara and her husband were both licensed pilots and enjoyed flying their own planes. Later, Barbara moved to Utah with her two youngest children and completed her BS in Nursing from BYU, graduating on the same day as her eldest daughter Robyn. She worked as a psychiatric nurse at Utah Valley Hospital, where she attained the position of head nurse. Barbara was widowed in 2004 and later retired to Spanish Fork UT.
Barbara Boyle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 10 of her siblings, and her children Laurie Cox and Jack Boyle. She is survived by her children Robyn Young (spouse Craig Young) of Charleston Oregon, Bob Boyle (spouse Susan Boyle) of Draper UT, Christopher Boyle (spouse Shoko Boyle) of Orem UT, and son-in law Kevin Cox of Spanish Fork UT; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a loving and caring mother and grandmother with a passion for music, reading, dancing, and large dogs. She played the piano and sang in numerous ward choirs. She enjoyed temple work and gospel teaching, and she remained true to her adopted faith until the end. Her sweet spirit and gentle sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Services were held on October 14, 2019 at the Walker Sanderson Mortuary, 646 E 800 N in Orem. She was interred at the Orem City Cemetery near her two deceased children. Condolences can be shared with family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019