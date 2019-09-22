|
|
Barbara Ann Eckert Kinckiner
1946 ~ 2019
Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister and Friend. Born Omaha Nebraska Oct. 5, 1946, to Vernon Albert Eckert and Vivian Elizabeth Eckert. Brothers David and Dennis. Preceded in death by parents and brother David. Entered into the presence of Jesus 9/13/2019.
Married her Highschool sweetheart Alan S. Kinckiner March 5, 1988 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Survived by her husband Alan, and children Susan (James) Miles of Omaha, Vernon Faulhaber of Sandy, UT and brother Dennis (Marlene) of Omaha. Interment to be at a future date, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, Nebraska.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019