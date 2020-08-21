Barbara Ann Ferris

1946 ~ 2020

Barbara Ann Ferris danced up the staircase to heaven after a fall on earth.

A proud member of the Baby Boomer generation, Barbara was born in Malad, Idaho on September 2, 1946 to LaPreal Blaisdell and James Booth Ferris, who met in Texas where they were both stationed as Army officers during World War II. Barbara graduated from Olympus High School in 1964 and the University of Utah in 1968. She taught dance at Highland High School and married her college sweetheart, George Moyer, in 1968. They created a wonderful life together in Salt Lake City until George passed away suddenly at the age of 40 while Barbara was pregnant with their fifth child.

The months and years that followed were very hard, but Barbara didn't give up. She gave birth and continued to raise her five children. In 1995, she obtained a Master's degree from the University of Utah and began working for the District Attorney's office counseling rape victims during trial. Later, she established a private counseling practice where she helped many troubled souls live better lives.

A lover of the arts, Barbara was a Utah Symphony season ticket holder and joined the Holladay Arts Council. Sharing her devotion to dance, her daughters were members of the famed Children's Dance Theatre (the flagship company of the University of Utah Tanner Dance Program) and Barbara traveled with them to their performances in Finland, Canada and Brazil.

Speaking of travel - Barbara loved it - especially to foreign countries. Her excursion to Italy with her oldest daughter was memorable, and trips to Mexico were frequent, including a glorious visit with another daughter, who was living in Cabo San Lucas studying whales. Barbara was a beach junkie and the entire family enjoyed many wonderful vacations in San Diego.

After obtaining her degree in social work, Barbara became active in the Democratic Party, canvassing for elections, lobbying at the legislature, and proudly posting a "Parking for Democrats Only" sign in her garage. Later, she supported the LGBTQ community and joined the Human Rights Campaign.

In 2011, Barbara married Bill Fink. They traveled (get the theme?), helped move one of her sisters from California back to Utah, and entertained the whole family on holidays. An avid walker, Barbara loved her morning excursions along the Jordan River Parkway with her dog of the moment. Her twice a week Pilates classes were unfortunately cut short by the pandemic.

Through a life that was difficult in many ways, Barbara always persevered for her children. But she wasn't perfect. She eyeballed her children's new acquaintances in an evaluating up-and-down way, left half-eaten treats lying around the house and constantly pestered her daughter-in-law with technology questions, never quite getting that her Mac computer was not a touch screen.

Always available to listen to her family's problems and offer advice when requested, she gave her unconditional love to her children and grandchildren. Barbara was a compassionate, strong woman. The rock of her family. Safe travels, dear Barbara, we will miss you more than we can say.

Barbara is survived by her husband Bill, her children Michael Moyer (Erica), Marci Pack (Jeremy), Brett Moyer, Abbie Moyer (Matthew Careau), and Laura Moyer (Emily Guinto), her grandchildren Aidan, Blaise, Chloe and Josephine Moyer, Pearl Pack, Luca & Asher Moyer, and Simon Moyer-Guinto, and her sisters Susan Kupchunas and Kathleen Ferris.

A memorial service will be held August 24 at 10:00 a.m. (MST). Due to COVID-19 concerns, in-person attendance is by invitation only. If you would like to attend the service virtually, please RSVP at barbaraferrismemorial@gmail.com. You may also share your condolences at that email.

Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84106. Wasatch Lawn is also in charge of arrangements.

We cannot bid farewell to her properly without remembering that, if Barbara were still here with us, she'd be busy reminding everyone: "Don't forget to vote for Joe Biden on November 3rd!"



