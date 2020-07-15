1/1
Barbara Ann (Howell) Harrison
1942 - 2020
Our family sadly lost Barbara Ann (Howell) Harrison, 78 on 07/13/20 after a long battle with Interstitial lung disease. She passed peacefully, with her three sons and her husband by her side, at their home in Mesquite, Nevada.
One of seven children, Barbara was born in Columbus, Georgia on June 16th, 1942 to a loving mother, Eleanor Marsh Curevich, who preceded her in death in 2001. She was also preceded in death by siblings Margaret Duett, Albert Edward Howell Jr., Vicki Cox, and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Harrison (Scott).
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Watson Harrison, 3 sons, Scott D. Harrison, Ronald T. Harrison (Sarah), Donald K. Harrison, Siblings; Hubert "Bud" Howell, Jimmy Golden, Mike Curevich, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and Shadow, her Doberman Pinscher.
Barbara met the love of her life; then Airforce Airman, Tom Harrison, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. They were married on July 16th, 1960. She had a goal of reaching their 60th wedding anniversary, but it wasn't to be, missing it by a mere 3 days.
The heart of the Harrison family, Barbara was a dedicated mother and wife who somehow managed to balance those duties with a successful real estate career in Salt Lake City, Utah. Surpassing her own expectations, she was recognized by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors for "Outstanding Sales Performance and Professionalism" achieving the "Million Dollar" sales club five consecutive years from 1991 - 1995.
In retirement, she spent time traveling in their motorhome with Tom, splitting time between Star Valley, WY and Beaver Dam, UT before settling in Mesquite, Nevada. An avid golfer, she loved being on the golf course with family and friends and would make sure everyone knew when she beat Tom in a round, which was more often that one might expect!
All those who knew her will remember, Barbara was the life of the party and lived her life with zest and a twinkle in her eye. While she will be sorely missed, she would want us to raise a glass in her honor and think of a happy memory of her.
Given these uncertain times, a "Celebration of Life" gathering will be held at a time to be determined in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Barbara's name to your local Hospice organization. The Hospice nurses who attended to Barbara were wingless angels who brought her and her family so much comfort and peace.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
