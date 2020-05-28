|
Barbara Ann Hudson
1934 ~ 2020
1934 was a year of change and a year of firsts. Baseball's Babe Ruth hit his 700th home run, Helen Richey became the first woman to pilot an airmail transport and the Arlen, Gershwin and Harburg Musical, 'Life Begins at 8:40' premiered in NYC.
The title of that musical was not quite accurate. For Barbara Ann Benjamin, life actually began on October 7, 1934 around 4:47pm when her voice filled the hallways of Hollywood Hospital. Her birthday would become one of the many milestones that would dot the timeline of 1934 and her remarkable life.
She was a child of the Great Depression and also a member of America's Greatest Generation. She was the wife of a Korean War Vet and she was the mother of three lovely children. Between these responsibilities, she found time to work at the University of Utah in the Human Resources Department. Barbara was married for 53 years to her loving husband and soulmate Joseph G. Hudson who passed away in 2006. They are finally together again hand in hand, forever dancing in the Glory of God.
Barbara was kind, generous and compassionate. She was always willing to share whatever she had and often volunteered to serve the less fortunate in our community. She was part of the Ladies of St. Thomas More Catholic Church for many years until physical ailments cut her participation short.
She loved to travel and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Those friends helped fill her life after Joe passed. They toured many amazing venues, planned elaborate parties and she enjoyed dressing up for Red Hat costume parties. It came natural to her, the baby born in a Hollywood Hospital in California. She will be missed by all of those who loved her. The world was a much better place with Barbara Hudson in it.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and brother. Barbara is survived by her three children Richard (Elaine), Sheree (Phil) and Jeff; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Janice Herman of Denver, Colorado; and many nephews and nieces who loved and adored her. She loved spending time with each of them and taught them the meaning of unconditional love.
A special thanks to Brio Hospice, especially Christian, Keith, Nui, Michelle and Linda who cared for her in the last years of her life. Every day they greeted her with 'Hello Beautiful'. Also a very special thanks to Nadell.
Graveside service will be held May 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue & "T" Street.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 28, 2020