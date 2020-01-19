|
1933 - 2020
Barbara Ann Yardley Kropf (1933-2020) was reunited with her husband of 67+ years, LeRoy McCain Kropf, on January 17, 2020 after a full life as a mother, grandmother, and disciple of Jesus Christ. A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley in South Jordan on Thursday, January 23 from 6:30-8:00. Memorial services and interment will occur Saturday in Kanab, Utah. For full obituary. please visit www.Jenkins-Soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020