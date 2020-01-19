Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kropf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Kropf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Kropf Obituary
1933 - 2020
Barbara Ann Yardley Kropf (1933-2020) was reunited with her husband of 67+ years, LeRoy McCain Kropf, on January 17, 2020 after a full life as a mother, grandmother, and disciple of Jesus Christ. A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley in South Jordan on Thursday, January 23 from 6:30-8:00. Memorial services and interment will occur Saturday in Kanab, Utah. For full obituary. please visit www.Jenkins-Soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -