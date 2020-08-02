Barbara Ann Olpin Hooks

1926 ~ 2020

Barbara Ann Olpin Hooks, 94, passed away July 14, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born in NYC, NY Jan 28, 1926 and daughter of the late Elva Chipman Olpin and A. Ray Olpin, President of the University of Utah (1946-64), whom she received her degree from in 1948. Mother will be remembered by her daughters Judy Sellars (husband Kent Sellars) of Draper, UT and Carol Hendrycks of Knoxville, TN, 4 grandchildren; Wendi, Caryn, Patrick, and Russell; 12 great grandchildren; and 1 great, great grandson. She is predeceased by her spouse William R. Hooks and daughter Barbara (Jeannie) Hooks Timmons. Family and close friends will gather for a dedicatory graveside service on Saturday, Aug 15, 2020 at 11am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Salt Lake City.



