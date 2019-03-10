|
Barbara A. O'Malley
April 15, 1929 ~ March 7, 2019
Barbara Anne Baymiller O'Malley was born on April 15, 1929 in Oakland, California and died at home on March 7, 2019 in Holladay, Utah. She married Joseph (Joey) O'Malley on October 4, 1947 in Burlingame, California. They were married for 63 years when Joey died in 2011.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Rex and Gwen Baymiller; brother Donald Baymiller; youngest daughter Sue and her husband Joey; son Tom and great grandson Andrew. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Wayne) Voorhes; daughter-in-law Gail; granddaughter Leigh Anne (Geof) Garcia, Heather (James) Seay, Nicole (Eric) Hintze, Carlee (Seth) Miller, Christina (Kevin) Bailey, Sarah O'Malley; grandson Matthew O'Malley and 15 great grandchildren.
After living 85 years in California, Barbara moved her residence to Holladay, Utah to be near her daughter, Pat; son-in-law, Wayne; and their families. She loved to play tennis, pickle ball, bridge, read, entertain guests, travel and dress up in costume. Barbara had a great sense of humor right up to her death she would smile and laugh in her sleep. She was dearly loved and will be missed even more.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. A visitation will be one hour prior to Mass. There will be a luncheon to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Barbara's name to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019