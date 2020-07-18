Barbara Anne Poulsen
1931 ~ 2020
Our beautiful mother Bobbie Poulsen passed away peacefully in her sleep early morning on July 12th. She was 89 years old.
Bobbie was born March 15, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN to John Jack and Euphrasia Carraher. After high school, she worked as a Western Airlines stewardess. At first based in Los Angeles, she soon moved to Salt Lake City where she met J. Robert Poulsen. They married on August 14, 1954.
Bobbie bowled with the Salt Lake Medical Auxiliary League for over 45 years. Her league average was 155 with a personal best of 170 in a single year. Aside from bowling, she was an avid golfer and skier. Mom was fortunate to travel all over the world and even to make a special trip to Ireland. As a long time parishioner at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, she made many friends there as well as other friends and was loved by many.
She is survived by her two sons, Tom Poulsen (Katy), Vince Poulsen (Rose), her daughter Patricia Bunting (Mark Applegate) and her brother Vince Carraher (Lori). Also surviving are her grandkids, Wes Poulsen (Dani), Koda, Kaila, and Kylee Bunting, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband J. Robert Poulsen M.D., son-in-law Mark Bunting, and three siblings.
The family will hold a private graveside service for her. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Highland Cove Retirement Community, Active Hospice and the many friends and family who reached out to us during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bobbie's two favorite charities: either UTAH FOOD BANK, utahfoodbank.org
or Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, rescuesaltlake.org
.