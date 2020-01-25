|
|
Barbara Atkinson Rice, 96, a life-long resident of Davis County, passed away January 21, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. She was born January 11, 1924, to Charles William and Elizabeth Albenia Garrett Atkinson in Bountiful, Utah. She was the youngest of six children: Hannah (Alton) Day, Dorothy (Martin) Gibbs, Don Charles (Ardelle) Atkinson, Nora (Keith) Stahle and Beth (Slim) Olson, all of whom preceded her in death. She attended Stoker School and Bountiful Junior High, and graduated from Davis High School in 1942, where she participated in Pro Schola and chorus.
She married Herald Driggs (Scott) Rice on October 24, 1942, at her parents' home in Bountiful. They were happily married for 72 years and raised four children. Scott preceded her in death on July 4, 2015. Before becoming a wife and mother, Barbara worked as a telephone operator in Bountiful and as a secretary for the Davis County Attorney and Sheriff at the Davis County Court House in Farmington.
Barbara's life centered around her home and family. She was the consumate hostess and a true homemaker. Visitors always felt welcome and never went away hungry. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, and crafter. Her home was a reflection of her many talents. She was always a source of encouragement and advice to her family, someone they could count on for help and support. She was organized, prompt, meticulous, generous, and frugal. She had a keen sense of humor, which she mixed with a firm hand and lots of tenderness and care.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. The world is a poorer place without her in it.
She is survived by her four children: Mike (JoAnn) Rice, Templeton, CA, Joan (Don) Klemm, Bountiful, Todd (Wendy) Rice, Farmington, Monica McNeil, Tempe, AZ, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and two great-great
grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Afton Rice (Leonard) Morris and Helen Rice (Richard) Wolford.
Because she gave so much of herself, she will live forever in every single heart she has touched. We are who we are because of the person she was. Our hearts are saddened by her passing but our spirits are lifted by the memories of her goodness and love.
Barbara's family will honor her with a private memorial service. Burial in the Farmington City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 25, 2020