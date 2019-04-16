|
|
Barbara Baldauf
1931-2019
Taylorsville, UT-Barbara (Larsen) Baldauf passed away peacefully on the evening of April 9, 2019 in her home after a short battle with cancer. Barbara was born on February 20, 1931 in Brigham City, Utah to Merlin Russell Larsen and Judith Viola (Nelson) Larsen. Barbara, or "Bobs" as her family called her, was the second youngest of seven children. On October 17, 1952, Barbara married Bob A. Baldauf in the Salt Lake City Temple. They had two sons together and ultimately settled in Bennion/Taylorsville, Utah where they built a home and raised their family. Spending time with her friends and family was one of her greatest joys.
In her free time, Barbara volunteered at the Cottonwood and IMC Hospital for 22 years and put in more than 5500 hours during her time there. Barbara loved going to Hale Theater and traveling as much as she was able to. Other activities she enjoyed regularly were her ceramics group and crocheting club.
Barbara is survived by her two sons and their wives: George (Nikki) and Brad (Sharon), as well as five grandchildren and their spouses: Angie (Duke) Freeland, Brooke (Waylynn) Wardle, Shani (Covey) Ogden and Dani (Stephen) Jones, and 14 (almost 15) great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, one grandchild (Jason Collier), her parents and her six siblings: Orville (Gay) Larsen, Harold (Norma) Larsen, Yvonne (Gordon) Steele, Merlin (Roberta) Larsen, Raymond (Kirma) Larsen and Shirley (Hilton) Mose.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her best friend Ansje Oliver. Because of her love, support and care over the last several months, Barbara was able to stay in her home until her passing. This wouldn't have been possible without Ansje.
A viewing will be held at Redwood Memorial on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6-8pm at 6500 South Redwood Rd. West Jordan, UT. There will be another viewing on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10-10:45am at the LDS Church on 5775 S. 2700 W. Taylorsville, UT. The funeral will be held at 11am at the same location. Interment is at Valley View Memorial Park at 4335 W. 4100 S. West Valley City, UT. To see full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019