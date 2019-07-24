|
Barbara Banks Larsen
July 22, 1937 ~ July 19, 2019
Barbara Banks Larsen of Draper, Utah, passed away on July 19, 2019. Born July 22, 1937. Barbara passed away on the same day as her sister, Charlotte; they were inseparable during life as well as death. Barbara will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that loved spending time with her family. A viewing will be held July 26 from 9:30-10:50am at the LDS Chapel located at 12353 S. 600 E., Draper, UT with funeral services to follow beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please donate to either the or the . For full obituary and condolences please visit www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 24, 2019