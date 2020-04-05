|
|
1934 ~ 2020
Mom served continually in the community and in the church. While she said she loved living in Canada, she had a ferocious love of the United States of America. The American flag was always flying - even in Canada. She recently proclaimed that her true loves were her faith, family, freedom, food, and Fox News! She lead the music in her congregation, served as ward music chairman and directed the choir for literally decades. Every music calling in the church had her name on it. In addition, she taught in Sunday School, Primary, Young Women and Relief Society and had many leadership positions on the ward and stake levels. Her lasting legacy was one of a loving, faithful and consistent Visiting Teacher. She loved the sisters she was asked to minister to, never missing a monthly visit while bearing delicious treats for 60+ years. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and her Salt Lake Fine Arts Group. The crowning calling in her life of service was her weekly assignment in the Salt Lake City temple - for 19 years - working in the Youth Center. She loved tending and singing with the children ages newborn to 18 years old as they waited to be sealed to their parents. She has been an enthusiastic and fearless missionary her whole life! She loves the gospel of Jesus Christ and strived daily to serve others the Lord had put in her path. She was so proud of the missionary force of her children and grandchildren who have served full-time missions, including her children who have been currently serving: daughter, Laurel and Dave Udall as Public Affairs missionaries in Los Angeles, California and son, Robert and Joni Walker as Mission President and companion in the Honolulu Hawaii mission. Her missionary successes were prodigious.
Mom was a faithful and devoted wife to her sweetheart, Bob. She was incredibly supportive of Dad's professional pursuits, including moving her growing family to Edmonton, Alberta and Cleveland, Ohio for Dad to become a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon. We children never heard Mom complain when Dad was busy with his constant church callings, including the first Bishop of the Calgary 5th ward, President of the Calgary Stake and Regional Representative. Indeed, they served the Lord valiantly side-by-side. When Dad became ill with congestive heart failure, she nurtured him constantly during the two years preceding his death. After Dad died, she sold the beloved family home on Prospect Avenue in Calgary and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where she lived until two years before her death. She always said she loved Canada and being close to daughter, Flora and Larry and their children, but her heart truly belonged to Utah. She thrived in Salt Lake City, surrounded by many of her progeny, siblings and friends. She loved being in close proximity to daughter, Laurel and Dave Udall, and son, Robert and Joni Walker, and their families in Utah. She spent over 20 years attending her grandchildren's concerts, games, and graduations during her widowed years. Mom attended every grandchild's missionary farewell, homecoming and marriage - with Dad looking down from heaven. In 2004, Bishop Bruce R. Christensen of the Salt Lake City 21st ward sent this birthday greeting to Mom: Dear Barbara, How blessed we are to have you as a member of the 21st ward. Your great gift of music lifts our spirits each Sunday. Your many selfless acts of kindness to those who need a lift show us how to serve. You are a spiritual giant and a great Church treasure. Thank you for being so thoughtful and kind to me personally. Thank you for showing us how to raise such a strong, exemplary, eternal family. I wish you the best of everything in the days ahead." After a mild stroke in 2018, Barbara moved to Mesa, Arizona to live with her daughter, Heather, and husband, Dr. Paul R. Sandstrom.
Mom's last two years in Arizona were "heaven on earth!" as she reminded us every day. She sang constantly for two years straight, with her daughters accompanying her, having a song for every conversation. She sang regularly in the Estate Groves ward choir with Heather. The Primary children loved her as she sat next to Heather by the piano each week, singing her heart out. One of her favourite things to do in Arizona was to attend the plays, concerts, recitals and sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She has been the ultimate cheerleader! She loved Fridays with all her heart to be with her daughter, Holly - to go together to lunch and Mom's hair and nail appointments, and spend time with Holly and Karl's family. There was nothing she loved better than to sing in the homes of her family members or cruise around with Heather in her convertible, singing at the top of her lungs! As a family, we are eternally indebted to Heather and Paul and their family for their never-ending and constant service to Mom, willingly done with cheerful hearts and deep love. We are so grateful for her "perfect pal," Henrietta Moho, her devoted in-home care provider for the past two years.
A constant guiding force in Barbara's life was her deep love of the Savior and the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. She and Dad made every effort to make sure that their family was built upon a "sure foundation." Their consistency in family prayers, Family Home Evening, devotion to the Lord through their constant and diligent church service helped their children love the Lord as is evidenced by their children's constant and energetic service in their various assignments. "The abundant life noted in the scriptures is the spiritual sum that is arrived at by the multiplying of our service to others and by investing our talents in service to God and man." (Spencer W. Kimball) By this definition, Barbara has lived an "abundant life" to the fullest. We know she is continuing to share her friendliness, her exuberant personality, her many talents and her unfailing testimony! The heavenly choirs just gained a supernal, spectacular soprano!
"And I soon go to the place of my rest, which is with my Redeemer; for I know that in him I shall rest. And I rejoice in the day when my mortal shall put on immortality, and shall stand before him; then shall I see his face with pleasure, and he will say unto me: Come unto me, ye blessed, there is a place prepared for you in the mansions of my Father." (Enos 1:27 from The Book of Mormon, Another Testament of Jesus Christ.)
Barbara's funeral service will be broadcast on Friday, April 10 at 11:00 am (Arizona time.) Relatives and friends are invited to view Barbara's funeral service by logging in to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/249400775 . Interment will take place in the Benson family plot in Whitney, Idaho at a later date, tentatively scheduled for 20 June 2020 (her 86th birthday) when the world is hopefully a less topsy turvy place!
A Facebook page has been set up "Remembering Barbara Walker." We would appreciate if photos and memories can be posted of Barbara for her family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020