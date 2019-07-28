|
|
Barbara C Moore
1928-2019
Barbara Christiansen Moore, 90, of Holladay, Utah, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on July 12, 2019 at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful Utah. Barbara was born on September 10, 1928 in Monroe Utah to Mary Yergensen Christiansen and Jesse Murman Christiansen. She graduated from South Sevier High School in 1947. Always saying she was "just a simple country girl", Barbara loved to share stories of her childhood. Being the youngest of four children, she adored her parents and siblings and tried to follow them everywhere. Barbara was very direct in her speech but loved to use words in a way that would perk up your ears. She could make you squirm and laugh; she could shock you or wrap you up in her arms with warmth and love. She had a keen sense of empathy, love, and caring for those in physical and emotional pain. This no doubt grew out of the burden of her own pain she bore throughout her life. Mom was a loyal friend and a loving parent. Barbara loved to read and also enjoyed traveling, even taking a solo trip out east before she got married. She loved looking at Mount Olympus from her front porch, and loved to sing and share her beautiful voice. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, loved going to church, being a missionary and had a strong testimony of the gospel. Barbara married Ralph Lawrence Moore on October 14, 1954 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Ralph, and her parents Mary and Jesse Christiansen. She was also preceded by her siblings DelRae Christiansen, Lois Christiansen Beutler, and JY Christiansen, as well as her grandson Matthew Simmonds. Barbara is survived by her children Stephen Moore (Laura Tietjen), Chrisann Simmonds (Jeff), Susie Worlton (Jim) and Marcie Pond (Kelly), and by 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, on Thursday August 1, 2019 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, located at 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. On Friday August 2, 2019, there will be a short visitation before the funeral, from 10:30 to 11:45 AM at the Holladay North Stake Center located at 4395 Albright Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, August 2, 2019 at the Stake Center. Burial will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, located at 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to so many family, friends, and neighbors for all of their help, love, concern, and prayers during Barbara's journey through her life.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 28 to July 31, 2019