Barbara Calder Embley

1922~2020

Salt Lake City, UT-Barbara Calder Embley passed away peacefully after retiring to bed on Independence Day, July 4th 2020. Having been born on May 11, 1922 to Orson Mentzer and Fontella Stone Calder, she lived into her 99th year before returning home to her Heavenly Father. She was also welcomed by her loving husband, Wayne R Embley, who preceded her in death.

Barbara lived a full life after surviving an illness that nearly took her life in 1939. Wayne and Barbara were married for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on August 23, 1943. Barbara has fond memories of serving for nearly 30 years in primary-most of it as a Guide Patrol leader in scouting, where she influenced the lives of many young men, some of whom still visit with her more than five decades later. With her husband, she served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Guam and Philippines Baguio. Special friends from these missions have been a great blessing to her in the last decades of her life. Between missions and thereafter she served for many years in the Salt Lake Temple.

Barbara is survived by sons David (Ann) and Ken (Julyn) and a daughter Marsha (Gary Hayes), 20 grandchildren, and 64 great grandchildren. Private family services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, July 10, 2020.



