BARBARA D. HANSEN

1930 ~ 2020

Barbara Mae Dunn Hansen, our beautiful and gracious wife and mother, passed on at the age of 89 September 28, 2020 due to causes incident to age. Mom was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah as the third of three children of Fredrick Raymond Dunn and May Powell Dunn and she lived in Salt Lake City most of her life. She graduated from South High School and studied business at the LDS Business College and was a gifted and accomplished pianist. Having begun playing at age three and developing a love for the piano, she played numerous classical pieces by memory. In May, 1949 she married Hal Hansen with whom she enjoyed 71 years of a full and happy marriage together and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Mom worked holidays selling jewelry in her father's jewelry store, Hubbard-Denn Jewelers. Mom was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she served in many callings. Honoring their pioneer ancestry, she and Hal were members of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers. Mom, Hal and their son Steve were engaged many years together in real estate development and investing. In retirement, she and Hal spent many memorable years at their winter home in Las Vegas. Although she and Hal travelled extensively throughout the world, she was always most content at home in Holladay.

The focus of Mom's life was as dedicated wife and mother. She viewed her greatest accomplishment as raising her three children, Donald, Pamela and Steven and beyond that as grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 28. As a wife and mother, she lovingly demonstrated qualities of compassion, understanding, devotion, loyalty, gratitude, happiness and steadiness. She was fulfilled by and grateful for her family. Mom never missed an opportunity to initiate and participate in family functions and offer support, counsel and encouragement to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mom is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Hal, who passed on several weeks earlier, her mother and father, her brothers Raymond and William and her grandson, Adam Bishop. She is survived by her son Donald, daughter Pamela Bishop (Eric), son Steven (Cristie), 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 3 at 12:30 PM at the Valley View 14th Ward meetinghouse located at 1985 E. 3900 South. Following the funeral, a graveside service will then be conducted at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery, Rosemont Park, at approximately 1:30 PM. Observing COVID-19 standards, masks and social distancing are requested for funeral and graveside attendance.



