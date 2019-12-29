|
|
1948 ~ 2019
Barbara Dee Merrill, 71, passed away at home on December 19, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Born August 13, 1948 to Dewey & Cleo Stewart. Barbara was a beloved mother and grandmother. She graduated from the U of U with a Bachelor's Degree in 1970 and in 1991 earned her Associates Degree as a Registered Nurse. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Garth. She is survived by her three brothers Gary, Kent and Gene and their families, her children Ryan, Jenny, and Cindy and her grandchildren, Ariana, Alex, Colton and Walker. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 6pm-8pm with a short service at 630pm. Premier Funeral Services, 67 East 8000 South, Midvale, Utah. For full obituary visit https://www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019