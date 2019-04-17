Home

Barbara Egbert Wynn, 96, passed peacefully of natural causes on April 15, 2019 in Salt Lake City. Barbara will be remembered for her sense of humor, her gentleness, and her devotion to family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 19 at 1:30 p.m. at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, in Salt Lake City with a viewing prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019
