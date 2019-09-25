|
Barbara Eileen
Mumford Melton
1921 ~ 2019
Barbara Mumford Melton passed away on September 19, 2019 at the age of 97. She was an exceptional woman who truly loved her family. She was deeply loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Barbara's life began on November 16, 1921 in London, England. Born to parents Marie Ellen and Albert Phillips, she learned the value of everyday trials and experiences and in overcoming adversity. World War II had a great impact on her family. She worked as an air raid warden and motorcycle driver during the war, and met her husband, Captain Lyle Neff Mumford, while he was serving in the Army in London. After her marriage in 1946, she moved to Sandy, Utah and stayed on her husband's family farm for a short time. Barbara's life changed forever with the passing of her husband in 1961, leaving her with three small children. She spent many years as a professional ice skater in England. She was a model in Salt Lake City, worked at Makoff department store and in finance for the State of Utah for many years. She also got her real estate license at age 70. She enjoyed reading, cooking and volunteering, especially at the Intermountain Health Center in Murray in radiology and the women's center. She served thousands of hours doing this and was selected as a board member. Barbara is survived by her daughters Sue (Glenn) Miller and Wendy Scott, nephews Alan and Rodney, nieces Jane, Christina, and Patty, six grandchildren (John, Chris, Michael, Lance, Todd, April), and eight great-grandchildren (Emma, Preston, Cameron, Mia, Isaiah, Minnie, Macey, Drake). She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle, mother Marie, son Michael (Kelly), and her sisters Edna and Margaret. For the past few years, she was in assisted living. She was lovingly and well-cared for by Sunrise Assisted Living, Sunridge Assisted Living and Brio Hospice Care. Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26th, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Welby Third Ward, 8385 South 4800 West in West Jordan. There will be a brief viewing on Friday, September 27th, at 10:00 AM, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 27th at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Barbara to the Huntsman Cancer Center. For online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019