Barbara Elizabeth Bowthorpe

1935 ~ 2020

Barbara Elizabeth Bowthorpe passed away surrounded by her family at her home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Barbara was born in Alexandria, LA on July 9, 1935 to John F. and Katie (Price) Dotson. Barbara grew up in Alexandria as one of 3 daughters until she met her love, Ben Bowthorpe in 1957 and later married him to begin their lifetime together, traveling the world as an Air Force couple, raising 3 daughters and enjoying 63 years of marriage. In 1973, Ben and Barbara settled in Salt Lake City, Utah where they lived for the remainder of their lives.

Barbara was always known as an amazing entertainer, fantastic cook, incredible hostess and someone who could be looked to as a lover of purses and fashion, especially Chicos! Barbara was the backbone of her family supporting Ben as he followed his passion as a fighter pilot which could leave Barbara handling the responsibilities of the household alone for months at a time. She was the rock of the family and cared for Ben, all of her daughters as well as her 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren with love and compassion. We all knew that if we ever needed anything she would be there for us to help us in any way she could. She took on the tasks of managing her home and her family with the strength and determination she was known for. Barbara always faced every challenge head on and her fight with cancer was no different. She fought valiantly against the disease and was determined to beat it.

Barbara was never happier than when she was traveling the world and had the opportunity to visit many places throughout her life. She was also just as happy sitting in front of a slot machine in Wendover!! She could spend hours on a penny machine with a giant smile on her face. She had a love of seeing the world and spending time with friends or family on cruises or just sitting on the beaches of Hawaii.

Barbara is survived by her 3 daughters Stephanie Bowthorpe Schaerrer (Mark), Tracy Bowthorpe DeRango (Denny) Tamra Bowthorpe Gray (Cory) as well as her 6 grandchildren Cody, Chelsi (Courtney), Keinan, Mackenzie, Grace, and Benjamin and her great-grandchildren: Lance, Lauren and Ryder. She is also survived by her sister Helen Austin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her sister, Edith; and her mother and father.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11 am at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay UT. Masks and social distancing are required to attend the viewing or the service.

The family would like to thank the professionals at Utah Cancer Specialists, and especially Dr. Chandramouli, for their great care, compassion, and kindness towards Barbara over the last 4 months.



