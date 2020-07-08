1/1
Barbara Erickson
1935 - 2020
Barbara Allyce Horman Erickson
1935~2020
Draper, UT-Barbara Allyce Horman Erickson, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2020. Born April 27, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Albert William Horman and Eleanor Amy Muriel Rees. Married Kenneth Reed Erickson January 28, 1954, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together Ken and Barbie raised five children.
Family History work was her lifelong passion. She served over 29 years as a weekly Church Service Missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She travelled to one of her ancestral homelands, the Isle of Jersey, researching and submitting over 20,000 names for temple work and was a member of the Jersey Genealogical Society. She personally indexed from home on a microfiche reader long before indexing was "cool".
She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing and perform with many groups and wonderful friends. She was a talented cheerleader in Jr. High, High School and at the University of Utah. This led to her love of watching many different sports in person and on television.
In her younger years, she loved to dance and perform with her sister Diane. Later, she owned the Jewel Box at the Cottonwood Mall with her sister Joan.
Throughout her life, she supported the family passion for volleyball; being involved at local, area and national levels. In the midst of these interests, her priorities were always family and Church.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 66 years, Ken; children, Quinette (Bob-deceased) Dunn, Reed (Gordon Herzog), Gordon (Elaine), Trent (Kelli) and Greg (Jen); 19 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren with 3 more on the way; and siblings Diane Ashton, Rhys Horman and RaeMi Stanworth. Her posterity now numbers 87-that's a lot of birthday cards!
Preceded in death by her parents, her son-in-law Bob Dunn, siblings Joan Lente and Bill Horman.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 9 from 6 to 8 pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Private family services and interment will be held on Friday, July 10. For more information and condolences, go to Wasatchlawn.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
July 5, 2020
I never knew you were Joan Lentes sister. Condolences to Ken and your family.
Joelyn Wells
Neighbor
