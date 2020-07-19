Barbara Ewell Christensen

Aug 1st 1927 - July 16 2020

Barbara Elaine Ewell Christensen passed away on July 16th, 2020 in South Jordan, UT. Barbara was born in Nephi, UT to Hyrum Ezekiel Ewell and Elsie Leona Bowers. Her father was killed when she was six in a construction accident. She always missed having her father and now they are reunited.

Barbara grew up in Nephi, UT and graduated from Juab High School. Shortly after graduation, she married Kent Christensen. Together they had three daughters; Kathy, Claudia, and Nanette. They were married until Kent's passing in 1986.

Barbara was proud of the work she did at Evans and Sutherlands, eventually retiring from there. In 1992 she reunited and married family friend, Bert Manwill. They were married until his death in 2018.

Barbara loved to dance, play and watch golf, The Utah Jazz, and travel (especially if it involved a slot machine). She was incredibly loved and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her sister; Helen Reed, daughters; Kathy (Bill) John, Claudia (Don) Barrett, step-son; Gary (Siri) Manwill, seven grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Preceded in death and welcomed home by her parents, husbands, daughter; Nanette, brothers; Robert and Clyde, sister; Leona, grandson; Adam.

The family would like to give a deep appreciation and thank you to the staff at Sagewood at Daybreak and Brio Hospice for the wonderful and loving care Barbara received.

A viewing will be held July 22nd, from 10-10:45 AM, with a graveside service to follow at 11 at Memorial Mountain View, 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights, UT. Masks will be required.



