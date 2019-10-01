|
Barbara G. Fullmer
1955 ~ 2019
Barbara Ann Gale Fullmer passed away on September 28, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, at 12:00 p.m. at the Riverbend Ward located at 895 West 4800 South, Taylorsville, Utah. Viewings will be held on Thursday, October 3, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and at the church on Friday, October 4, from 11:00-11:45 a.m. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019