Barbara GailRitchie Mark1954 ~ 2020Salt Lake City, UT-Barbara was born on October 3, 1954 in Miami, Florida. She struggled these last 15 years with progressive severe brain atrophy dementia and she was unable to recover after contracting the COVID-19 virus. Barbara quietly passed away on October 1st, 2020.After living extensively all over the United States, Barbara settled in Salt Lake with her daughters in Spring 1987. She began working at a downtown convenience store and her vivacious personality won her innumerable admirers, lifelong friends and her future husband. Within the year she was the assistant manager and a year after that she became the manager. She remained in that position for the next twelve years. This was the happiest time of her life and she loved her friends, young or old, human or canine. Barbara enjoyed helping others, working the hardest, and laughing the most. Even with her medical issues and without the ability to speak, she made friends everywhere she went and people loved her in return.Barbara married Randy Mark in 1996. They celebrated their leap-year wedding date six times in twenty-four years of marriage. The last years of her life, Randy and her daughters attended to all of her needs; a confirmation of how much she was loved.Barbara is survived by her daughters, Tammie and Jill, her husband, Randy and older sisters Pam and Lori.Due to the virus, a family service will be held at a later date.