Barbara Hayes

1935 ~ 2020

On September 5, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, GG'ma, sister, Aunt Barb, and friend passed away due to complications from pneumonia. She lived her 85 years to the fullest but is gone far too soon to those who loved her.

Barbara was born on July 28, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, to Russell Hassig and Genevieve Merritt Hassig, and was the oldest of their three daughters. Barbara graduated from Eastern High School in Detroit in 1952 - a year early and with many honors. After graduation, she worked as an executive secretary until she became a homemaker.

In May 1956, she met Jack Hayes at a family gathering. It was love at first sight, and Barbara and Jack were married later that year on November 24, 1956. They enjoyed 52 years together before Jack's passing in 2009. The family remained in the Detroit area until Jack's employment lead the family to California in 1970. Barbara and Jack lived in Fremont, California, for over 30 years before retiring to Stockton, California.

In Fremont, Barbara returned to work at the Fremont Unified School District (FUSD), starting as a classroom aide before becoming a school secretary and then finishing her career as an executive secretary at the district office. Barbara made life-long friends at FUSD. Barbara particularly enjoyed being a member of her local California School Employees Association (CSEA), where she served in numerous leadership positions. She was especially proud of her work negotiating contracts to achieve pay equality and in representing her fellow CSEA members in grievance hearings.

In 2010, Barbara relocated to the Salt Lake City area. Always friendly and outgoing, she quickly made friends in Utah, and when she joined Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, she was welcomed by the faith community that became family to her.

Barbara was strong and independent; outgoing and social; and witty and wise. She enjoyed seeing the latest movies, attending live theatre performances, and Martha's Circle events. Barbara was a talented cross-stitcher, and avid collector of poodle figurines of all shapes and sizes. She and Jack were renowned for the elaborate Department 56 Christmas displays they spent months planning.

Barbara is survived by her children John (Michelle) Hayes, Ann (Tim) Hern, and Amy (Michael) Kennedy; grandchildren Michael (Mackenzie) Hayes, Angela (Aron) Gray, Amanda Harmon, and Jennifer Harmon (Bron Davis); great-granddaughters Kelsey, Alison, and Madison; her sisters JoAnn (Michael) Lindhurst and Nancy Wojtowicz; and her six nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Jack, her sister-in-law Ruth Hayes, and her brothers-in-law Joe Hayes and Fred Wojtowicz.

A memorial service will be held later when we can all gather safely. In the meantime, we will remember Barbara by living our lives to the fullest in the example she left for us. Those who wish to honor Barbara may do so by donating to the Mt. Tabor Scholarship Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store