1926 ~ 2020
Barbara Casto Mooney passed away on November 2, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Barbara was born In Salt Lake City on February 23, 1926 to Gertrude Desmond Casto and Raymond Casto. She attended Judge Memorial High School and the University of Utah. She enjoyed skiing at Alta and she was named the "Snow Queen" at the University of Utah. She married Albert Mooney in Salt Lake and they moved to Applewood, Colorado in 1958. They built "Casa de Luna" in Vail in the early 60's and the family enjoyed many weekend getaways there. Barbara lived in Vail from 1978-2010 where she enjoyed skiing, hiking every week with the "happy hikers', and dynamic friendships. She loved to read a good book, listen to music and attend cultural events.
Barbara moved to Park City, Utah in 2010 and cherished her final years with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren nearby. She hung up her skis at the age of 87 and had her last Unitas hike at 90. She was able to live independently with the loving daily care of Michael, Gaylynn, Colleen and her caregiver Joan.
There was a lifetime of love shared with Barbara and her family. She treasured her six children, Kathleen (Mike Kane), John (Kris Bakken-Mooney) Colleen, Laurie, Mary (Mark Lambson) and Michael (Gaylynn Lawler-Mooney). She was delighted to have a loving circle of fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Throughout her life, Barbara valued the importance of volunteering in her community and supporting local and global causes. She modeled respect for everyone and raised her children to embrace the beauty of different cultures.
Barbara was a strong, independent woman who loved to travel. She was a humble woman but her impact on people was immense. She had a strong faith and love of God. She will be dearly missed.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Albert, her sister Mary Ann Rutherford, her brother John Casto, and her granddaughter Kara Lambson.
The family will have a private memorial and there will be a celebration in 2021 for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice
