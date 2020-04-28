|
|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend
Barbara passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 surrounded by the spiritual love of her family and by the loving staff at Holladay Healthcare Center. She was 89 years young and fought to make it to her 90th birthday.
Barbara is survived by her children: Mike (Roxie), Jerry (Laurin), Mary Jo Vaculin Palmer, Patrick (Palla) and special friends Tammy and Sterling Wootton, 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and her sister, Katy Bender. For full obituary go to odonnellandsons.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020