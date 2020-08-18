1/1
Barbara Juliet Wood Jensen Mackey
1927 ~ 2020
Barbara passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Born April 30, 1927 to John Howard Wood and Loretta Sparks, she was one of nine children.
On June 26, 1947 Barbara married Lowell N. Jensen, in the Salt Lake Temple. Their love lasted 53 beautiful years. After Lowell's passing, Barbara married Thomas Mackey in Honolulu Hawaii in 2001.
She was survived by her 3 children Brent, Robyn, and Todd Jensen. She had 9 beloved grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Her greatest honor was being a Mother and Grandmother. She treasured her family.
Barbara lived an illustrious, full life. At Davis High School Barbara held lead roles in the school operas, was a member of the Preschola Girls, and played violin in the orchestra.
Together Barbara and Lowell established a successful design company that continued for decades- Barbara Jensen Interiors. It was one of the largest interior design firms in the Intermountain West.
Barbara had many passions; dancing into the night, sunsets on Waikiki Beach, gallivanting across the world, hosting and attending events, spending summers at her Lazy J Ranch, shopping, enjoying sweets, snuggling babies, singing hymns, and spoiling her friends, children and grandchildren like no one else.
She always looked fabulous and saved nothing for best. She led a beautiful life. She will be missed.
Graveside service will be held August 19th, in Marion Utah.
Please go to www.goffmortuary.com for a full obituary.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
