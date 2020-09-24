1/1
Barbara Louise Hanson
1934 - 2020
Barbara Louise Hanson
01/24/1934~04/22/2020
Bountiful, UT-Barbara Louise Hanson born 1/24/34 to Louis Smith Workman and Iola Mae Pate Workman passed away 04/22/2020.She married Ronald Charles Hanson 9/22/1953.
Barbara's life motto was "gratitude" and she carried it in her heart every day of her life. She leaves behind two sons, Michael (Kim) Hanson and Kelly Hanson (Debbie Burton), special nephew, Bruce Littlewood, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dolly, her loving husband, Ronald, her two sons, Mark and David, and one great grandchild, Shane.
A memorial will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 12:00PM at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 So 200 W. Bountiful, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to people experiencing homelessness. (E.g. The Road Home).

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
12:00 PM
the Bountiful City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
My dearest Aunt Barbara 40 years ago when we lost David you and I started a unbreakable bond that got stronger with time, you became my 2nd mother and my best friend, you recently told me that I was your pillow, that touched me more than you can imagine, you were such an amazing woman and I feel so blessed to have spent those countless hours amazing moments through out my life with you, your sense of adventure your kindness and your never ending possitivity those long talks my winning and venting that I always left feeling better after hearing your words of wisdom on any matter at hand, I will miss you more than anything else but I feel that I was so lucky, fortunate and blessed to have have had this wonderful bond we shared and life time of memories we had together. For this I thank you from the bottom of my heart and know I will never forget. I love you.. Your pillow Bruce Littlewood
Bruce Littlewood
Family
