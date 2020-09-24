Barbara Louise Hanson

01/24/1934~04/22/2020

Bountiful, UT-Barbara Louise Hanson born 1/24/34 to Louis Smith Workman and Iola Mae Pate Workman passed away 04/22/2020.She married Ronald Charles Hanson 9/22/1953.

Barbara's life motto was "gratitude" and she carried it in her heart every day of her life. She leaves behind two sons, Michael (Kim) Hanson and Kelly Hanson (Debbie Burton), special nephew, Bruce Littlewood, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dolly, her loving husband, Ronald, her two sons, Mark and David, and one great grandchild, Shane.

A memorial will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 12:00PM at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 So 200 W. Bountiful, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to people experiencing homelessness. (E.g. The Road Home).



