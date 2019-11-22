|
|
1940 ~ 2019
Barbara Louise Orton died peacefully on November 20, 2019 after a struggle with Parkinson's disease. Barbara was born in London England on October 13, 1940 to Sebastian and Pollie Riedi. She met her future husband, Jerry Orton, in London in 1961 and devotedly nursed him for more than two years as he recovered from severe burns in a terrible car accident. She bore two sons, Timothy and Jeffrey in 1965 and 1966. Barbara was a librarian for the Granite School District while her sons were in school and later moved to Scotland where she had lived the last 30 years of her life. Her entire life, both in Utah and in Scotland were devoted to her ministry with the Episcopal Church and the Mothers' Union of Scotland.
She was preceded in death by Jeffrey and Jerry. She is survived by her son Timothy, daughter-in-law Lynda, step-granddaughters Ginger Schumacher (Dusty) and Crystal Payne (Brandon), and step-great grandchildren Deanna Turnipseed (Matthew), Aubree Peterson, Thomas Payne, Cera Mullins (Chase) and Katelynn Payne. Last but not least her beloved granddaughter Emily, who she continues to inspire.
Friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate her life at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 4615 South 3200 West on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Friends may arrive between 1 and 2 with service starting at 2.
LET LIGHT PERPETUAL SHINE UPON HER
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019