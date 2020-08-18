1/1
Barbara Lynn Cowden Bissegger
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara L. Bissegger
1940 ~ 2020
Barbara Lynn Cowden Bissegger passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020. She grew up in Sugarhouse, daughter of Willis and Edith Cowden. She and Milt had 5 children: Christie Clayburn, Mike Bissegger, Linda Lucero, David Bissegger and Jeff Bissegger.
A viewing will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville. The funeral will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at noon, with a viewing from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. at the River Oaks 3rd Ward, 8950 South 1300 West, West Jordan. Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distances at viewings and service. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery. Go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Viewing
11:00 - 11:45 AM
River Oaks 3rd Ward
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral
12:00 PM
River Oaks 3rd Ward
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDougal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved