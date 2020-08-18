Barbara L. Bissegger
1940 ~ 2020
Barbara Lynn Cowden Bissegger passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020. She grew up in Sugarhouse, daughter of Willis and Edith Cowden. She and Milt had 5 children: Christie Clayburn, Mike Bissegger, Linda Lucero, David Bissegger and Jeff Bissegger.
A viewing will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville. The funeral will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at noon, with a viewing from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. at the River Oaks 3rd Ward, 8950 South 1300 West, West Jordan. Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distances at viewings and service. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery. Go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
for full obituary and to leave condolences.