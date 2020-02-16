|
Barbara Jeanne Marchant, the Emerald Princess, as family and close friends knew her, passed peacefully in her sleep on February 7, 2020 at the age of 82. Born on May 8, 1937 in Milford, Utah, she is the oldest daughter of Wallace H Morris (Lt. Col., Army) and Edythe A Morris.
Lifelong passions were the color green (which she said was the color of life), classical music, and animals.
She spent her teen and young adult years in southern and central California where, as a single mother, she raised 2 daughters and 2 sons whom she loved dearly. When her children became adults she moved back to Salt Lake City to be near her beloved sister and found the perfect house to buy. It was green and just a couple of blocks from her sister. She enjoyed many years employed at the Salt Lake City Credit Union.
A few years later she met and married her soul-mate; a man who shared her love of green and classical music. He dubbed himself the Frog Prince and crowned her as his Emerald Princess.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, older brother, and her husband of 22 years, Eldon Marchant. She is survived by her sister Patricia Marcusen, daughters Susan Arnold and Donna Hough, sons William Grenek Jr. and Michael Boyer, nephew James Marcusen, stepson Jeff, stepdaughter Lisa, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Per her request, there will not be a formal memorial service. Donations may be made to your favorite animal charity.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020