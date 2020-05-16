|
|
Barbara Marie (Barb) Stark
1956 ~ 2020
Our loving Sister, Aunt, daughter and friend passed away unexpectedly in February 2020.
Barbara was born on June 6, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from Judge Memorial HS and received degrees from Westminster College and University of Utah. She followed in her mother's footsteps and became a nurse and went on to become a nurse practitioner. She dedicated her life to helping others. She served as a heart transplant coordinator for both the VA Hospital and the University of Utah Hospital. She retired from the Huntsman Cancer Institute in 2017. Loved and respected by her many patients, peers and co-workers over the years. Barbara loved camping, barbecuing with family, skiing and loved to travel. Among her favorite destinations were Costa Rica, Hawaii, Colorado, and Australia.
She loved music and her taste ranged from Elvis to Dire Straits; from Warren Zevon to John Prine.
Devoted aunt to her niece Melissa and nephew Christian. Barbie loved her dogs Lisa and Shadow, her wonderful companions who crossed over the rainbow bridge.
Barb loved playing with her dogs in the backyard, along with swimming every summer. Her house was always a place of welcoming and warmth and you could always count on her to make you laugh. Barb always looked out for people and their well-being.
She always ended every conversation, in person or by phone, with "Mama love".
Preceded in death by her mother (Dorothy Barbara Stark) and father (Walter Stark) and brother, Timothy Stark. Survived by her siblings: Richard Stark (Tina), Mary Stark, Patty Stark (Skip Cubbedge); Sister-in-law Pam Stark; Nephew Christian Stark; Niece Melissa Stark Krisht (Khaled) and grand niece Sophie.
Until we meet again, Barbie. Mama love.
A celebration of life will be held for Barb in the near future. Please share your memories and photos with the family and view upcoming service details at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020