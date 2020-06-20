1957 ~ 2020
Barbara Smiley, 62, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2020 in South Carolina where she and her husband, Henry, and their 2 dogs, Domino and Mali, lived.
Barbara was born on September 30, 1957 to Langdon T. & Kathryn K. Owen in Berkeley, CA but grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended St. Ambrose Grade School, Judge Memorial High School and the University of Utah. Barbara was the 4th of 5 children.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Kathryn, but survived by her husband, Henry, daughter, Rebecca Crane Burgos (David), step-children, Mike (Chandra) and Regina Gordon, brothers, Langdon (Ann), Richard (Nancy), sister, Peggy Saulters (Bob) and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She married Glenn Crane in 1980 and later divorced. Barbara moved from Salt Lake to Colorado in 1994 and that's where she met Henry and they married in 1997. They moved to South Carolina where they have lived for some time. She joked that Henry was Eddie Albert and she was Eva Gabor and if you don't know what that means, look up "Green Acres" TV Sitcom. Barbara was so funny and had many nicknames because she was that type of fun person who you automatically nicknamed. When she was born, her dad commented how her eyes made her look like a little deer and so she was nicknamed Bambi. She was also called Ammi, Barb, Bam and even Babs. She was the light of so many lives! She was extremely intelligent but more than that, she had an educated heart. She would never hurt anyone intentionally and you knew you were safe with her. She loved her books with a passion, her dogs, visits over the phone or in person, long walks and most importantly, all of us. She was a natural introvert but forced herself to act like an extrovert for other people's sakes. She will be remembered for her kindness, humor and love of music. In spite of the challenges she faced, she was upbeat and positive. She was the most vulnerable and yet courageous person and you were fortunate to have crossed paths with her, much less be so lucky to love her and have her love you back.
A true and bright light has gone out on this earth and Barbara will be missed forever by all who knew and loved her. But she would want us to laugh and feel the love we have for her when we talk about her and cherish the memories we have with her and we will honor that. For now, our hearts are broken but because of her love, it will help us heal.
We love you, Barb, Bambi, Bam, Ammi! Thank you for the time you spent with each of us while you were on this earth! We'll be seeing you!
Unfortunately, since no large gatherings are allowed at this time due to COVID19, the family is creating two memorials for those who loved Barbara to visit individually and remember her. One will be in Denver and one in Salt Lake City. Barb loved walking through the Botanic Gardens in Denver and dancing to concerts at Red Butte Gardens in Salt Lake so they seemed like fitting places to visit and remember her as she so loved being outside and in nature. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family would deeply appreciate contributions in Barbara's honor be made to either Red Butte Gardens or Denver Botanic Gardens. Red Butte Gardens: https://55218.blackbaudhosting.com/55218/Memorial-and-Tributes, phone: 801-581-3341. Or Denver Botanic Gardens: https://www.botanicgardens.org/tribute-memorial-gifts, phone: 720-865-3500. Please indicate your donation is for the Barbara Owen-Smiley Memorial.
A Small, Private Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held for family and close friends with other Full Celebrations to follow when allowed.Interment will be in Henry's hometown of Brewton, Alabama at a later date.Memories can be shared with the family at www.rememberingbarb.net
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.